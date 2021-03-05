Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 2.0% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Xylem worth $29,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,712. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.63. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

