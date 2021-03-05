Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,878 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

