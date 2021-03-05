Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 5,240 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NVS stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 25,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,790. The firm has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

