Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 706 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth $2,587,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 14.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 75.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

DXCM traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,280. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.31. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $287,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,380,350. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

