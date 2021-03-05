Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 7,932 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,540 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises 1.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Xilinx worth $27,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,308 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.67. 48,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,772. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average of $126.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

