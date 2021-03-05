Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 8,430 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,787 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 29,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 57,660 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 15,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $46.17. 1,345,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,807,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

