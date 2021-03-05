Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $169,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $23,433,882.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at $41,779,934.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock worth $79,945,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,421. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

