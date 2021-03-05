RF Industries (RFIL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect RF Industries to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.79. 73,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,969. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of -579.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

