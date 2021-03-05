Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,152,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $197,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 108.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 22,261 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,346,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $21,347,280. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

