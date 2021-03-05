Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,070,308 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Comcast worth $475,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 151,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Comcast by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,653 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. 1,552,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,597,516. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $249.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

