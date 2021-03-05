Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of CVS Health worth $181,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.18. 290,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,070,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

