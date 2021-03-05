Rhumbline Advisers Buys 100,999 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Chevron worth $298,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.33. 1,085,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,949,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

