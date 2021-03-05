Rhumbline Advisers Buys 81,440 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,077,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,440 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Cisco Systems worth $361,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.29. 2,199,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,807,631. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $195.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

