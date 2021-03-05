Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,308,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,091 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of The Procter & Gamble worth $599,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.48. The stock had a trading volume of 545,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,464. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.60. The company has a market capitalization of $308.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.