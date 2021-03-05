Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 42,403 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Visa worth $706,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.01. The stock had a trading volume of 173,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $415.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

