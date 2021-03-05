Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,430,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,552 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Pfizer worth $347,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 51,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 789,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,805,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $190.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

