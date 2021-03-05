Rhumbline Advisers Has $158.24 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,706,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Mondelez International worth $158,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $55.09. 891,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,933,856. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.