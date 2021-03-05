Rhumbline Advisers Has $206.88 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of BlackRock worth $206,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $2,489,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $685.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $720.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $661.38. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

