Rhumbline Advisers Has $221.62 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,343,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $221,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,811,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,742,000 after buying an additional 1,614,800 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 971,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,313,000 after buying an additional 742,727 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,611,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $40.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

