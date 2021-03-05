Rhumbline Advisers Has $249.11 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Danaher worth $249,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.99. 74,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,539. The stock has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.