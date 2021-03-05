Rhumbline Advisers Has $250.76 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343,983 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Starbucks worth $250,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 247.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 875,035 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $72,008,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $104.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average is $95.54. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 137.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

