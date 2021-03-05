Rhumbline Advisers Has $262 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,963 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Amgen worth $261,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 137.5% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

AMGN traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.60. The stock had a trading volume of 108,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,080. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.14. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

