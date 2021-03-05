Rhumbline Advisers Has $291.09 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 299.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,772,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of NextEra Energy worth $291,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

NEE traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 701,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $135.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

