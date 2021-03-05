Rhumbline Advisers Has $301.03 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Texas Instruments worth $301,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.41. 296,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,415. The firm has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

