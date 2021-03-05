Rhumbline Advisers Has $359.21 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 18,379 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of salesforce.com worth $359,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,451,938 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

CRM traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.88. 376,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.51. The company has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

