Rhumbline Advisers Has $966.90 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,562 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Tesla worth $966,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 450.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 477.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $35.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $585.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,744,680. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $802.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $562.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,127.75, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,323 shares of company stock valued at $87,589,295. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

