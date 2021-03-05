Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,429,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,895 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of The Coca-Cola worth $407,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 119,296 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 821,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,554,561. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

