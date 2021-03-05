Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,845 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Accenture worth $307,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 96.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.76.

ACN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.32. The company had a trading volume of 85,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,360. The firm has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

