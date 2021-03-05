Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,042 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Exxon Mobil worth $329,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.34.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. 2,947,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,768,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $59.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.