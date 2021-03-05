Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 126,185 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Walmart worth $368,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,200,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

WMT stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.25. The stock had a trading volume of 320,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181,041. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $362.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,412,263.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $61,723,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,196,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

