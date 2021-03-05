Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,170,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 416,881 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Intel worth $407,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 59.0% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,519.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 204,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 196,465 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 86,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 358,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.83. 2,282,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,979,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

