Rhumbline Advisers Sells 146,731 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,038,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 146,731 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Oracle worth $261,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,222 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,496 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 9,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $4.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. 1,556,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,399,638. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

