Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,127 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,406,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,127 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Abbott Laboratories worth $372,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,445. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.90. The stock had a trading volume of 72,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,433. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.87.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

