Rhumbline Advisers Sells 22,234 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,234 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Costco Wholesale worth $328,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after buying an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.24. 266,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $276.34 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

