Rhumbline Advisers Sells 22,305 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,024,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $249,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.88. The company had a trading volume of 848,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,068,795. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

