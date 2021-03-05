Rhumbline Advisers Sells 225,612 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $343,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.70. 572,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,988,805. The company has a market cap of $183.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

