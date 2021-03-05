Rhumbline Advisers Sells 24,789 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,789 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of The Home Depot worth $544,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,716,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after buying an additional 476,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.49. 237,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,016. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.02. The company has a market capitalization of $269.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.