Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,487 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Stryker worth $160,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.72. 36,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,567. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.64 and its 200 day moving average is $225.08. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,697 shares of company stock worth $3,497,707 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

