Rhumbline Advisers Sells 28,264 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,393,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 28,264 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of NIKE worth $338,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,601,529,000 after buying an additional 1,236,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.71. The stock had a trading volume of 264,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

