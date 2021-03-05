Rhumbline Advisers Sells 48,942 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,942 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Intuit worth $182,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intuit by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

INTU traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.61. 67,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.47. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

