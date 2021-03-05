Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,986 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Broadcom worth $311,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.78.

AVGO stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $440.75. 148,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,929. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

