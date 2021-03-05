Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,306 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,446,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Bank of America worth $437,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,422,012. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $314.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

