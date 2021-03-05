Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,499 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of The Boeing worth $198,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA traded down $5.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.50. 616,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,016,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.39 and a 200 day moving average of $191.76. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $276.31.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.