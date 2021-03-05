Rhumbline Advisers Sells 80,927 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80,927 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Facebook worth $1,200,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock valued at $375,611,345. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,353,502. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

