Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,282 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of McDonald’s worth $310,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,298,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.87. 96,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.18 and its 200-day moving average is $215.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

