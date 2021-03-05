Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Booking worth $175,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Booking by 8,402.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Booking by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Booking by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,170.57.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $34.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,253.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,152.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,976.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,450.26. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

