Rigel Finance Market Cap Reaches $468,414.65 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $111.55 or 0.00235669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $468,414.65 and $288,951.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.04 or 0.00471194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00069366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00078189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00083792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.90 or 0.00468795 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

