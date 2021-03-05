Rigel Finance (RIGEL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $260,931.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $472,816.53 and approximately $260,931.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $112.60 or 0.00231012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.17 or 0.00463995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00077764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00083278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.00463670 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

