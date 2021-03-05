Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Price Down 20.2%

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) was down 20.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 2,448,242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 456,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMNI shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at $244,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $91,667.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,410.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,622. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.