RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,404 shares during the quarter. RingCentral comprises about 3.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.60% of RingCentral worth $205,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 624 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.43, for a total value of $216,172.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 159,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,288,842.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 23,249 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $8,022,764.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,242 shares in the company, valued at $72,205,229.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,701 shares of company stock valued at $36,467,612 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Truist increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.17.

RingCentral stock traded down $22.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.21. 27,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

